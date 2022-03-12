Cormark Trims Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Target Price to C$24.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.00.

Shares of TSE:TCL.A opened at C$18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Transcontinental has a one year low of C$18.06 and a one year high of C$26.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

