Corra.Finance Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001299 BTC on major exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $761,281.25 and approximately $1,313.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00046328 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.09 or 0.06596226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,181.80 or 1.00249347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00042278 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

