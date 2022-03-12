Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $55.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

