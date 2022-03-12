Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $55.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

