Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Up 234.9% in February

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 712,600 shares, a growth of 234.9% from the February 13th total of 212,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.0 days.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

CJREF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. 2,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040. The firm has a market cap of $804.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.50. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $369.28 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 4.84%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

About Corus Entertainment (Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.