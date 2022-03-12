Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ (CRVS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

CRVS has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.55.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $16,589,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $18,147,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.