Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $43.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.38.

Shares of BASE opened at $15.82 on Friday. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,290,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,244,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

