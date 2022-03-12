Coupa Software (COUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $99.29 and a 12 month high of $286.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COUP. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.76.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,167.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $18,850,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

