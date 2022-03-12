Craig Hallum Lowers TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Price Target to $12.00

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s current price.

TACT has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.98.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,947 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 83,338 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 22.2% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 71,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

