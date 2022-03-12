Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the February 13th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.02. 401,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,733. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.