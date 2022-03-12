Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €11.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.50) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.85) target price on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €9.80 ($10.65) price target on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orange presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.79 ($12.81).

EPA ORA opened at €10.49 ($11.40) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.79. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($14.47) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($17.17).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

