Credit Suisse Group Increases Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $29.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WES. Barclays raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.
NYSE:WES opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 3.54.
Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating
) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.
Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.
