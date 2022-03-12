Credit Suisse Group Trims Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Target Price to $5.25

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.51.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

NYSE:TWO opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.