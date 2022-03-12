Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, an increase of 318.6% from the February 13th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of CRQDF stock remained flat at $$0.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.88.
Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (CRQDF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Crédito Real S.A.B. de C.V. Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple Entidad No Regulada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédito Real S.A.B. de C.V. Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple Entidad No Regulada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.