Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, an increase of 318.6% from the February 13th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of CRQDF stock remained flat at $$0.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.88.

Get Crédito Real S.A.B. de C.V. Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple Entidad No Regulada alerts:

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crédito Real SAB de CV SOFOM ER engages in the provision of consumer lending to the low and middle income segments of the population. It provides payroll lending, durable goods loans, small business loans, group loans, and used car loans. The company was founded on February 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crédito Real S.A.B. de C.V. Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple Entidad No Regulada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédito Real S.A.B. de C.V. Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple Entidad No Regulada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.