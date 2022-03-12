CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Short Interest Update

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CRMZ stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.30. 5,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com (Get Rating)

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide. It features detailed analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, and peer analyses. The company was founded in February 1977 and is headquartered in Valley Cottage, NY.

