Credits (CS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72,368.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Credits has a total market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $72,368.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

