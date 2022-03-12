Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Cowen

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

