Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Shares Up 5.3%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.00. 46,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 64,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The stock has a market cap of $18.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.

Get Creek Road Miners alerts:

About Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR)

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.