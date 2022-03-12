Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CRECU) Short Interest Update

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CRECU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

Get Crescera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRECU. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.