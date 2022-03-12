Critical Comparison: Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS) and Its Peers

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: ATMS – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Artemis Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,237.04% Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 33.45% 11.35% 1.51%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Artemis Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 92 376 334 9 2.32

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 30.45%. Given Artemis Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Artemis Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artemis Therapeutics N/A -$170,000.00 -20.00 Artemis Therapeutics Competitors $1.11 billion $8.55 million 8.52

Artemis Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Artemis Therapeutics. Artemis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of -1.05, indicating that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artemis Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 3.23, indicating that their average share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Artemis Therapeutics peers beat Artemis Therapeutics on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a shell company, which does not have any business operations. The company was founded by Nathalie Babazadeh and Kacey Mor-Vu on April 22, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

