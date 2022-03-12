Critical Contrast: Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) versus Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vir Biotechnology has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allogene Therapeutics and Vir Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 0 2 12 0 2.86 Vir Biotechnology 0 3 3 0 2.50

Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $32.92, suggesting a potential upside of 302.98%. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $96.17, suggesting a potential upside of 340.32%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Vir Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics $38.49 million 30.30 -$257.01 million ($1.89) -4.32 Vir Biotechnology $1.10 billion 2.64 $528.58 million $3.88 5.63

Vir Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vir Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Vir Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics -667.74% -25.83% -23.24% Vir Biotechnology 48.26% 57.20% 39.46%

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats Allogene Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells. Its engineered T cells are allogeneic, which are derived from healthy donors for intended use in any patient. The company was founded by Arie S. Belldegrun, David D. Chang, David M. Tanen, and Joshua A. Kazam in November 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

