Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 26.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,586,000 after purchasing an additional 190,322 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 43.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 134,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 40,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 148.1% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 117,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE SNP opened at $44.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.76. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $57.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

