Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,674 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 813,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,612,000 after buying an additional 20,777 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,818,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.19.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.03%.

CDK Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.