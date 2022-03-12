Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 340 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock opened at $132.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.05 and its 200-day moving average is $149.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.16 and a twelve month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.46.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

