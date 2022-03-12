Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 8,210 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $64.21 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.39.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

