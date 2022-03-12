Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.47 on March 31st

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Crown Castle International has raised its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Crown Castle International has a dividend payout ratio of 141.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Crown Castle International to earn $7.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.2%.
NYSE:CCI opened at $173.63 on Friday. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $152.96 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.32.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.
In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
