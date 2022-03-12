Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.47 on March 31st

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Crown Castle International has raised its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Crown Castle International has a dividend payout ratio of 141.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Crown Castle International to earn $7.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.2%.

NYSE:CCI opened at $173.63 on Friday. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $152.96 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.32.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

