Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

NYSE:CCI opened at $173.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.32. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $152.96 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

