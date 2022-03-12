Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $136.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.31.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $121.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.72. Crown has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.97%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,083 shares of company stock valued at $981,685. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

