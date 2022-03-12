CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.21.

CTIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $4.59 on Friday. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $443.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

