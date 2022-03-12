CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.21.
CTIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $4.59 on Friday. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $443.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.83.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
