CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) shot up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.97. 6,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 8,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

A number of research firms have commented on CUBXF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

