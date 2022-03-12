Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 4,490 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in CRH by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $54.54.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

