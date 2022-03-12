Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $368,000 in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.51 million. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%. Analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.