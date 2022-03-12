CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Up 5%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 5,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 720,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 101.17 and a beta of 1.66.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,743,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in CVR Energy by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CVR Energy by 819.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

