CX Institutional Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

CX Institutional grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 41,335.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,088 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,320.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 134,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $35.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24.

