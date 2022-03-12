CX Institutional Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $111.46 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.33 and a one year high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.