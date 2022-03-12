CX Institutional Sells 18,090 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $258.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.87 and its 200-day moving average is $301.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $247.82 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

