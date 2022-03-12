DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT) & Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Financial Analysis

DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT – Get Rating) and Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DAC Technologies Group International and Lifetime Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A Lifetime Brands 4.28% 15.61% 4.78%

DAC Technologies Group International has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifetime Brands has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.0% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DAC Technologies Group International and Lifetime Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAC Technologies Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifetime Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lifetime Brands has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 102.29%. Given Lifetime Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lifetime Brands is more favorable than DAC Technologies Group International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DAC Technologies Group International and Lifetime Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lifetime Brands $769.17 million 0.37 -$3.01 million $1.67 7.84

DAC Technologies Group International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lifetime Brands.

Summary

Lifetime Brands beats DAC Technologies Group International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DAC Technologies Group International (Get Rating)

DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of gun maintenance and gun safety products. It offers gun cleaning kits under the GunMaster brand, safety devices, gun locks, and other outdoor products. The company was founded by David Arthur Collins in July 1998 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

About Lifetime Brands (Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc. provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites. The International segment includes business operations conducted outside the United States. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

