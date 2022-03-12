Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $17.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.48.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 129.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after buying an additional 402,313 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 854,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 207.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 513,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 346,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

