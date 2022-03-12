Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $17.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.48.
Shares of DADA stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 129.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after buying an additional 402,313 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 854,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 207.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 513,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 346,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.
About Dada Nexus (Get Rating)
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
