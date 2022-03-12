Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of DKILY opened at $17.52 on Friday. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

