Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the February 13th total of 550,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 451,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DAC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Danaos alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Danaos by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Danaos by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,820,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAC traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.13. 536,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,672. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. Danaos has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $102.95.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 20.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaos will post 30.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.86%.

About Danaos (Get Rating)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.