Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($55.98) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($55.43) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on Danone in a report on Friday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.38 ($64.54).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €51.04 ($55.48) on Wednesday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($78.40). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.52.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.