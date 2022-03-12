Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

DAWN stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 43,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $619,297.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.