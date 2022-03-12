DecentBet 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $123.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $420,363.15 and $123.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DecentBet has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

