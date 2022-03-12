DEEPSPACE Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $13.77 million and $842,364.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.57 or 0.06607957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,073.59 or 1.00015505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041608 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

