Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.59.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $389.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.99. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $405.49. The company has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

