Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.63 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.55.

DH opened at $19.85 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,951.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

