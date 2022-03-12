Definity Financial Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Corporation (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.00 and a 12 month high of C$31.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.09. The stock has a market cap of C$3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35.
Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$749.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$766.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 1.9813051 earnings per share for the current year.
Further Reading
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.