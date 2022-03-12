Definity Financial Corporation (TSE:DFY) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Definity Financial Corporation (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 15.02. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$26.00 and a twelve month high of C$31.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$749.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$766.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 1.9813051 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Definity Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

