Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DESP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.42. 234,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,310. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a market cap of $800.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.16.

Several equities analysts have commented on DESP shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 23,409 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 42,426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 1,395.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 104,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

