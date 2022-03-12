Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Trading Up 4.3%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 5,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 308,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DESP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $800.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.16.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DESP. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

